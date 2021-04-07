Houston School Shares Stunning Tribute to 1821 Via Pericles

In 1821, bold Greek revolutionaries sparked a campaign for liberation from the Ottoman Empire.

On March 25, 2021, Greeks and philhellenes around the world commemorated the 200-year anniversary of the most significant day in the history of modern Greece.

In celebration of this day, students and staff from The Saint Constantine School brought to life the famous Funeral Oration of Pericles, recorded by Thucydides more than 2,000 years ago in “The Peloponnesian War.”

This speech has endured as one of the most compelling descriptions of democracy in history and serves as an appropriate tribute to the efforts of the revolutionaries who fought for Greece in 1821.

