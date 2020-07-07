Hoping to Salvage 2020 Tourist Season, Greece Launches “Health First” Tourism Campaign

What would you do first in a land blessed with crystal clear waters and never ending seashores, where life blooms and smiles go as far as the eye can see? First, dive deep into the blue, breath in that life, smile back. What would you want to remember first? That’s all you need to think about. Because behind your every ideal experience, there is a complete protocol for your safety in action. Destination Greece. Health First.

And thus begins the latest tourism campaign video by the Greek Ministry of Tourism, aiming to present the country as a “safe destination” for tourism to the world— or as much of the world that is allowed to enter the country.

The campaign includes a video that is being shared across social media and a new website designed especially for the COVID-19-era traveler.

Greek Tourism Minister Harris Theocharis launched the campaign at an event at the Acropolis Museum on Monday.

The website, greecehealthfirst.gr includes information about how Greece is adapting to the pandemic, as well as the required forms needed to enter the country, including a “passenger locator form” required for entry by all incoming foreign visitors.

Greece, along with most of the European Union, formally opened its borders on July 1st to international travelers with entry restrictions on countries like the United States and Russia, which have had a hard time managing the spread of the Coronavirus.

