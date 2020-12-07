Homemade Sweets Available Anywhere in the USA from One of NYC’s Most Iconic Greek Bakeries

That piece of portokalopita you were craving? Or that nutty Karidopita with all the spices and flavors of your grandmother’s kitchen? How about the Vasilopita that tastes like Greece, with every bite?

It’s all available to you— directly from one of New York City’s most authentic and iconic Greek bakeries and straight to your home.

Pi Greek Bakerie in Soho is a hot spot for some of the city’s most famous residents. Rumors abound about the celebrities who visit the swanky neighborhood coffee shop and order entire pans— including Kelly Ripa and Lady Gaga who supposedly have an extreme affinity to Pi’s famous orange pie (Portokalopita).

Yet another New York City urban legend has it that Robert DeNiro once walked into the shop and didn’t only buy a single piece of Pi Baklava– but the entire pan, pan and all.

When staff kindly explained to him that the pans were for the restaurant’s use and that they were happy to put the baklava into boxes, DeNiro smiled and offered to cover the cost of the pan.

Pi’s recipes are close to home, as it’s the sister bakery to Artopolis, one of the oldest and most authentic Greek bakeries in Astoria, New York where— for more than three decades, lines have formed around the block to get authentic Greek sweets, breads and pastries.

A baker tosses filo dough in the air at Artopolis Bakery in Astoria, New York– the sister bakery of Pi Greek Bakerie in Soho

Although Pi in Soho offers a host of savory options for its walk in guests, including spinach, cheese and chicken pies— all recipes from the family’s Greek heritage— the desserts are the real stars.

Now, thanks to a special partnership with the Olive Grove Market, several of Pi’s biggest-sellers are available for order and shipping to any US address, including their world famous Melomakarona that have been baked and served at corporate functions, state dinners– even royal gatherings here in the United States and even abroad.

All Pies ship in a 9-inch tin pan, imported from Greece and made specifically for desserts like these

You can get about 8 large pieces of pie from each pan, depending upon the size of your appetite!

Traditional Vasilopita and Christmas cookies (Melomakarona and Kourabiedes) are also Available for holidays. Click here to see our options!





