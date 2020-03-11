You Won’t Believe This Dancing, Greek-Speaking Aussie Cockatoo

Funny homemade videos of pets: you might’ve thought that you’ve seen them all… but we would argue otherwise.

And so would the Greek-Aussie owners of Kokis, a cockatoo whose YouTube videos have received hundreds of thousands of views and hundreds upon hundreds of comments.

He repeats words, speaks coherent sentences — and yes, even sings and dances traditional Greek music.

In one of the videos below, owner Panos Rogerikos instructs Kokis as he recites lyrics to a traditional song from Kalamata.

“San pas stin Kalamata kai ertheis me to kalo,” he croaks while bopping up-and-down.

It later becomes apparent that he’s even picked up on other “choice” words… uttering phrases such as “Eisai vlakas re.”

Watch the videos and hear Kokis display his Greek-language expertise firsthand.

