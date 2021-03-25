Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Shares March 25th Greetings with Greeks Abroad

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared a video, directly targeting the millions of Greeks living abroad in dozens of countries across the nation.

In the video, he highlighted the diaspora’s role in the revolution of 1821 and spoke about how the spark of the independence movement actually was ignited outside Greece’s borders.

He also touched on numerous initiatives of his government to establish closer ties with expatriate Greeks, many of whom led the country during the financial crisis that gripped the nation for a decade.

He mentioned his government’s efforts to establish remote voting rights for eligible citizens currently living abroad, as well as efforts to digitize numerous services at consulates and embassies throughout the world.

