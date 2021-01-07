Greek President’s Direct Jab at U.S. President Donald Trump Over Insurrection Attempt

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakallerapoulou both issued statements during the height of the seditious uprising that took place in Washington DC on Wednesday, January 6.

Mitsotakis said he was “deeply troubled” by the “horrible events” in a Tweet, but was optimistic that the United States would overcome the crisis.

“Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis,” Mitsotakis Tweeted.

In a direct jab to U.S. President Donald Trump, who encouraged his followers to march to the U.S. Capitol Building, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou didn’t mince her own message on Twitter, directly referencing the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “Respect for the rules is the essence of democracy. Yesterday’s violence is a dark moment in American history and those who instigated it bear great responsibility. The duty of all should be the smooth transition to Joe Biden’s presidency. Leaders are the first to set an example.”

