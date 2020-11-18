Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou Adopts Rescued Kitten from Karpathos

The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, has adopted a rescued kitten named Calypso from the non-profit organization Animal Welfare Karpathos.

Animal Welfare Karpathos President Sophia Hiras-Micros met with Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Hall in Athens where she safely delivered Calypso to the president.

Sakellaropoulou had recently visited the island of Karpathos for the 76th celebration of the island’s independence. During her visit she had met with two representatives of the organization incuding Hiras-Micros and Dr. Anna Katogiritis. The meeting coincided with World Animal Day, celebrated annually on October 4.

The president said during her visit that animals are sentient beings who should be respected by all humans, thus sending a strong message for animal welfare throughout Greece. Sakellaropoulou also met the rescued kitten during her meeting with Animal Welfare Karpathos representatives and expressed her interest in adopting her.

“We are confident that Calypso, who was rescued from the mountains of Karpathos and traveled to the Presidential Hall in Athens, will receive excellent care and love by our beloved President, Mrs. Sakellaropoulou,” Animal Welfare Karpathos said in a statement.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (left) holds her newly adopted kitten, Calyspo, at the Presidential Hall in Athens.

(Photo courtesy of Animal Welfare Karpathos)

Animal Welfare Karpathos is a newly established non-profit with board members, volunteers and supporters throughout Greece and Europe and across the Atlantic. The organization’s board of directors includes numerous Greek Americans with backgrounds such as veterinary medicine, pharmaceuticals, human resources and social work, among others.

