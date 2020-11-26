Home NewsDiaspora Greek Orthodox Community in Boston Saves Thanksgiving for Hundreds
Greek Orthodox Community in Boston Saves Thanksgiving for Hundreds

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
A tradition that has been taking place in the Boston area for more than 25 years and almost didn’t happen this year— was saved.

The annual Thanksgiving meal distribution hosted by St. Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church in Arlington, MA was not only a huge success— but it was the biggest ever, according to organizers.

Organizers refused to cancel, given all of the state restrictions on gathering and meeting in large groups.

The Metropolis of Boston gave a larger space where people could spread out and arrange assembly lines of food, which was placed in bags.

The project was covered by WCVB, an ABC affiliate in the Boston area.

Click here to watch the report.

