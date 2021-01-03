Greek Orthodox Bishop tells Faithful to get Vaccinated; Lashes Out at Fanatic, So-Called Christian Zealots

A Greek Orthodox Metropolitan from northern Greece used his pulpit after a New Year’s Day liturgy to lash out an “so-called” Christians who deny science, calling them zealots whose beliefs go against Christian teachings.

“Get vaccinated,” Metropolitan Pavlos of Servia and Kozani, a region in northern Greece told his faithful in the Church, as well as those who watched the live stream services online, adding that they should “leave alone those fanatic, so-called Christians– clergy and laity– the zealots.”

“God said that we should listen to the scientific community,” he said, before wishing his faithful well and he began cutting the traditional Vasilopita.

The Church of Greece has been at the center of the Coronavirus controversy, as officially, the Church has followed all government-implemented guidelines but some bishops and priests have defied the restrictions and have been publicly opposed to the closing of churches and the cancellation of sacred services.

During the Vasilopita cutting, the Metropolitan listed numerous individuals and groups for whom he cut a piece, including doctors and other front-line workers. He also cut a special piece for Greek Americans in Astoria, New York, who are funding the senior home in the region.

