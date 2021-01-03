Home News Greek Orthodox Bishop tells Faithful to get Vaccinated; Lashes Out at Fanatic, So-Called Christian Zealots
NewsReligion

Greek Orthodox Bishop tells Faithful to get Vaccinated; Lashes Out at Fanatic, So-Called Christian Zealots

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Greek Orthodox Bishop tells Faithful to get Vaccinated; Lashes Out at Fanatic, So-Called Christian Zealots

A Greek Orthodox Metropolitan from northern Greece used his pulpit after a New Year’s Day liturgy to lash out an “so-called” Christians who deny science, calling them zealots whose beliefs go against Christian teachings.

“Get vaccinated,” Metropolitan Pavlos of Servia and Kozani, a region in northern Greece told his faithful in the Church, as well as those who watched the live stream services online, adding that they should “leave alone those fanatic, so-called Christians– clergy and laity– the zealots.”

“God said that we should listen to the scientific community,” he said, before wishing his faithful well and he began cutting the traditional Vasilopita.

The Church of Greece has been at the center of the Coronavirus controversy, as officially, the Church has followed all government-implemented guidelines but some bishops and priests have defied the restrictions and have been publicly opposed to the closing of churches and the cancellation of sacred services.

During the Vasilopita cutting, the Metropolitan listed numerous individuals and groups for whom he cut a piece, including doctors and other front-line workers. He also cut a special piece for Greek Americans in Astoria, New York, who are funding the senior home in the region.

Metropolitan Pavlos’ New Year’s Day Sermon

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Canadian Politician Criticized for Traveling to Greece to...

Yet Another Holocaust Memorial Vandalized in Greece

Greece Enters 2021 with Stricter Lockdown

Greece’s Pop Queen Anna Vissi Going LIVE on...

Greek America Foundation Reaches $30,000 in Aid for...

Mob in Northern Greece Attack Shelter for Unaccompanied...

A Second Metropolitan from the Church of Greece...

Greek Orthodox Priest Stops Liturgy, Asks Maskless Faithful...

Greece Begins Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine as First...

Dr. Jane Goodall Throws Weight Behind Animal Welfare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.