by Gregory Pappas
Greek Newspaper Headline Prompts Diplomatic Incident

A headline in the Greek newspaper “Dimokratia” has prompted a cross-Aegean diplomatic incident at a time when tensions are high between Athens and Ankara.

A formal protest was filed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which summoned the Greek Ambassador to Ankara and lodged a formal complaint over the Athens-based newspaper “Dimokratia,” which carried a front page headline in Turkish that said “Siktir Git Mr. Erdogan,” which translates to “Fuck Off Mr. Erdogan” in its Friday edition.

Greece’s Ambassador to Ankara Michael-Christos Diamessis was presented with a formal complaint.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the headline “despicable.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry, in its response, said that freedom of the press “does not negate the obligation to refrain from insulting the personality of any individual, particularly a foreign leader.”

“The use of offensive language is contrary to our country’s political culture and can only be condemned,” the ministry added.

