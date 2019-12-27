Greek New Year’s Kalanda: Lyrics, Sheet Music

Traditionally, the New Year’s Kalanda (carols) — like the ones children sing during Christmas — are recited with chimes and triangles.

Children go door to door in Greek towns and villages and sing for their neighbors. When complete, they are rewarded with coins or sweets.

There are dozens of variations in each region of Greece, but there is one standardized version that all Greek kids learn growing up which announces the coming of St. Basil from Caesarea.

Lyrics for Greek New Years Kalanda

Αρχιμηνιά κι Αρχιχρονιά

Αρχιμηνιά κι Αρχιχρονιά

ψηλή μου δεντρολιβανιά

κι αρχή— κι αρχή καλός μας χρόνος

εκκλησιά με τ’ άγιο θρόνος.

Αρχή που βγήκε ο Χριστός

άγιος και Πνευματικός,

στη γη— στη γη να περπατήσει

και να μας καλοκαρδίσει.

Αγιος Βασίλης έρχεται,

και δεν μας καταδέχεται,

από— από την Καισαρεία,

συ’ σαι αρχόντισσα κυρία.

Βαστά εικόνα και χαρτί

ζαχαροπλάστη, ζυμωτή

χαρτί— χαρτί και καλαμάρι

δες και με-δες και με το παλικάρι.

Το καλαμάρι έγραφε,

τη μοίρα του την έλεγε

και το— και το χαρτί ομίλει

Άγιε μου- άγιε μου καλέ Βασίλη.

Κάτσε να φας κάτσε να πιείς

Κάτσε τον πόνο σου να πεις

κάτσε, κάτσε να τραγουδήσεις

Και να μας— και να μας καλοκαρδήσεις

Enjoy Kalanda with Mikri Kompania, a musical group from Melbourne, Australia

