Greek Mountain Tea: Nature’s Immunity Booster

With the recent COVID-19 pandemic and increase in chronic diseases, immunity has been a hot topic.

One of the unique and compelling benefits of Greek mountain tea is its role in boosting immunity. The Pappas Post covered its many other health benefits in a previous article.

This popular tea has been enjoyed by Greeks for thousands of years as a tasty and healthy drink. Even Hippocrates often drank this tea as an herbal remedy and recommended it to his patients!

Why Greek mountain tea is nature’s immunity booster

Let’s discuss how this tea can support your immunity — in a natural way.

Greek mountain tea reduces oxidative stress

It is rich in healthy antioxidants. As our bodies age, we experience oxidative stress. Antioxidants, like those found in this tea, can help fight off this damage.

Green tea is typically the tea noted for this antioxidant effect, but a comparative study shows that Greek mountain tea has similar effects. Although lower in antioxidants compared to green tea, Greek mountain tea can also help reduce oxidative stress! [1]

Specifically, a study in mice shows that drinking it helps enhance the antioxidant defense of mice brain in just 6 weeks. This was in comparison to a group of mice that received water instead of tea. [2]

Greek mountain tea combats chronic disease

The antioxidants found in Greek mountain tea can also reduce inflammation.

Many diseases are caused in part by inflammation, like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and more.

By drinking more of it, you’ll be able to keep inflammation down and lower the risk of these diseases.

Greek mountain tea fights off colds, allergies & respiratory issues

The anti-inflammatory properties of these antioxidants can also help ward off the common cold or other ailments. Or, if you’re sick, drinking this tea may help you recover more quickly from illness.

Additionally, extracts from the tea also fought off several strains of harmful bacteria. [3]

We need more studies to show what other microbes this tea is helpful for, but it’s a start.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the common cold, and the flu, you’ll want this tea on your side.

Greek mountain tea relieves mild pain

If you’re having mild body pain and aches, it may serve as a natural pain reliever.

Some of the extracts found in Greek mountain tea have pain-relieving properties that helped reduce ear edema and associated pain in mice. [3] The ancient Greeks used it as an effective painkiller, too.

How to enjoy Greek mountain tea

To boost your immunity, drink several cups daily for optimal results — hot or cold. You can either place loose tea leaves in a tea infuser or add tea bags in boiling water, steep and then enjoy!

It’s caffeine-free, so you can drink it any time of the day, even in the evenings. You can also sweeten as desired with honey or lemon for the best taste. Try pairing it with some Kalamata olives (available from Olive Grove Market) for an afternoon pick-me-up.

If you are taking any medications or have health conditions, be sure to check with your doctor before drinking it.

The bottom line

Greek mountain tea is a tea that has been around for several millennia. It reduces oxidative stress, lowers the risk for chronic diseases, fights off illnesses, and relieves mild pain.

If you’re looking for a natural immunity booster, try drinking it every day. Its high antioxidant content will keep you healthy and energized to tackle any of life’s challenges!

