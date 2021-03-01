Greek Language and Culture Survey: How Greek Are You?

The relationship people have with the Greek language and culture is a huge topic of great interest to many people involved in the effort to promote Hellenism.

The worldwide Greek school, The Greek Online School, and the Hellenic Film Society USA have a common goal: To make the Greek culture and language accessible to anyone interested no matter their background or place of origin.

With one common goal, the Greek Online School and HFS USA have collaborated on the creation of a Greek Language & Culture Survey that will help generate answers to the connections people have to Greece.

The many different shades of “Greekness”

Everybody’s experience of and connection to the Greek culture is unique. People in Greek communities relate to Greece in a plethora of ways. Some people were born in Greece, others have a Greek partner, their families might come from Greece, they might have just moved to the country and are looking to learn Greek, and some simply love the country and culture and wish to gain a better understanding of it.

Knowing about all these different ways of being Greek, the Greek Online School & HFS USA create a survey on the Greek language and culture. This survey means to gather and present objective information, compare results and most importantly to help evoke discussions that broaden perspectives and help us get a better understanding of the ways people connect to Greece.

How do you connect to Greece?

If you are interested, you can take the five-minute Greek Language & Culture Survey found here. By doing this you are helping in the better understanding of the relationship people have with Greece and Greek culture; the different ways people express and experience “Greekness.”

Greek cinema as a language tool and a warm reminder of our roots

The survey includes some questions on the ways people watch Greek films. This is because Greek cinema promotes Greek culture, and language and culture go hand in hand.

Languages are the vehicles to a people’s heart and the Greek language is at the core of Hellenic culture. Many people watch Greek cinema as a warm reminder of the culture that might be on the other side of the world but is still a big part of who they are. Also, according to the educators of The Greek Online School, watching movies in Greek helps familiarize learners with the special rhythm of the language, with native Greek intonation and sounds and it undoubtedly helps expand learners’ vocabulary.

So whether you want to practice your Greek, feel closer to your roots or simply enjoy a good film, this month’s movies by HFS USA might be a great way that will bring you a taste of… Greece.