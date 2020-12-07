Greek Fringe: An Intercontinental Double Bill of Musicians

On Friday, December 11, an intercontinental double bill of musicians will showcase extraordinary exponents of Greek music from around the globe.

Produced by the Australia-based creative collective Greek Fringe, the event features two performing artists — Kadinelia and Delyrium.

Kadinelia is the name of a falcon species found in Cyclades, Greece. Its distinguishing characteristic is that it mates in the air while flying. This symbolic act of freedom is what inspired Athanas Zikas and Evi Seitanidou to name their folk-guitar duet and start their adventure in music.

Their main source of inspiration is traditional Greek traditional and the need to create something new with it. They compose their own tracks incorporating elements from blues, funk, gypsy music and several traditions of the world all the while replacing the basic roles of a whole orchestra and groove the audience, just with two guitars.

The intense rhythmic motifs, the dynamic guitar solos, the exotic vocals and the continuously alternate roles of the two musicians while playing are just some facets of their live performance. Their latest surprise in the show is the introduction of two new instruments, the tsabouna (the bagpipe of the Aegean) and the lyra of Pontus that along with a loop station create an atmosphere where ancient sounds meets the minimalism of trance.

“Kadinelia” began in 2015 and since then they’ve traveled throughout Greece sharing their music and inviting people o a journey from the Mediterranean to Mississippi.

Delyrium is a high-energy Cretan fusion band based in the heart of Melbourne. Delyrium embrace the gutsy rhythms and driving grooves of Cretan music to produce a sound that connects the timelessness of folk music with the edginess of the Now. The band includes some of Australia’s leading musicians: George Vardakis on lyra and vocals; Paddy Montgomery on lute and vocals and Daniel Watkins on acoustic guitar.

Where to watch?

This event will livestream on The Pappas Post Facebook page on Friday, December 11, at 8:30pm EST.

Support the artists

Despite being online, the same amount of love, sweat and tears go into producing these works. Greek Fringe has created a tiered system of payment which allows viewers to give any amount they choose. Show your support by making a secure payment via PayPal here.

Are you an artist? Take part in the movement!

What is Greek Fringe looking for? The group is after work that represents the experience of modern Hellenic diversity from emerging artists and creatives not just in Australia, but also those living abroad who can participate digitally.

The Greek Fringe curatorial ethos is broad, inclusive and open to all types of media. They give preference to work that: Represents the experience of the modern Hellenic diversity; is new, surprising, subversive, inventive and different and uses traditional elements in unconventional ways.

How to apply

Check out the Greek Fringe website for more information about what they do. Click here to complete the application.

About Greek Fringe

Greek Fringe is a creative digital effort involving five cities — Sydney, Melbourne, Nicosia, New York and Athens. The affiliated events attract diverse talent and seeks to promote and celebrate contemporary Greek culture, which can often be overshadowed by a glorified notion of the past.

Using the slogan “Claiming the now,” Greek Fringe shifts beyond the folkloric representation of migration to explore the modern Greek diaspora and dynamic arts scene of mother Greece, which has emerged as a hub of creativity and innovation due to a financial crisis.

