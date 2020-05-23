Greek Freak Challenges Bucks Teammates to Trip of a Lifetime— But There’s One Catch

Call it a dare, call it “incentive travel.” Call it whatever you want but the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a pledge to his teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks to take them on a trip of a lifetime.

But there’s a catch.

Giannis wants to take his teammates to his home country of Greece, to show them the beauty and the nightlife. But they have to win the NBA Championship first.

Yes, the NBA season is on hold and no one knows when it will resume. But that didn’t stop Giannis from making that pledge. Besides, he’s been planning this for a while now, even pre-COVID-19.

“Before all this happened with COVID-19, I was talking about taking the team on a trip to Greece in Mykonos,” Antetokounmpo said at the “Athletes Doing Good Radiothon” Thursday.

“Mykonos is one of the best islands in Greece, it’s a party island. You cannot go there with your significant other, you got to be by yourself. It’s got to be a boys’ trip. Obviously, we have Santorini, Santorini’s really romantic. It has the best sunset and sunrise in the world. You can take your significant other there.”

“I had the opportunity to go last year – I went with (Eric) Bledsoe and Brook (Lopez) to Mykonos – and I was kind of sad I wasn’t able to bring the whole team to experience what we went through. So definitely, I think, after we win the championship and we’re holding the trophy and we’re all smoking a cigar like MJ, we can all do that in Mykonos.”

Should the season pick up where it left off, the Bucks would be in a solid position to take that trip. They were atop both the Eastern Conference, and the NBA as a whole, with a 53-12 record.

CLICK HERE to listen to Giannis share his love for Mykonos on The Show with Gabe and Chewy radio show in Wisconsin.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!