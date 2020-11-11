Greek Food Startup Receives Prestigious UN Award

Melina Taprantzi, founder of the non-profit organization Wise Greece, was among seven women honored this September with the SDGs and Her award which recognizes women promoting sustainable practices.

The global SDGs and Her competition showcases women-run social enterprises and supports sustainable development goals for health, gender equality and food security for vulnerable groups.

The award is given by the World Bank and the United Nations and specifically UN Women and UNDP initiatives.

Wise Greece supports small food producers by promoting their products and converts its profits into food supplies for people living under the poverty line. The organization operates with more than 100 small producers — promoting more than 2,500 products — and has distributed more than 50 tons of food to orphanages and soup kitchens.

Wise Greece is the only non-profit organization honored with the SDGs and Her Award, among all European and Central Asian countries. The Αward highlights the commendable efforts made in Greece, both by women and by the civil society organizations.

