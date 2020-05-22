Greek Filmmaker’s Mask PSA Currently in 2nd Place in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Contest

Hundreds of New Yorkers submitted videos for a content that was launched by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Office.

According to the website, within two weeks time, more than 600 submissions were received, which were narrowed down to five finalists.

Now, the vote is open to the public and a Greek filmmaker’s submission is running at second place in the popular vote— a few percentage points (last time we checked) behind the front runner.

Standings as of 2:00pm, Friday, May 22, 2020

Natalia Bougadellis is a New York City-based filmmaker from Greece, who together with Emory Parker, created “You Can Still Smile” as their submission. The video features various people explaining why they wear their masks.

Voting is open to anyone and doesn’t require a sign up or email address. Voting closes Monday, May 25, 2020.

There are five finalist videos that will appear. Bougadellis’ video is entitled “You Can Still Smile.”

The winning film will be used as a public service announcement (PSA) on television and throughout the state

The 24-year-old filmmaker has produced numerous projects and has won several awards for her cutting edge work. Her website carries an impressive portfolio of her projects, which she currently produces via her company, Blue Slate Films.