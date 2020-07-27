Greek Entrepreneurs Recognized at Seventh Envolve Award Greece Ceremony

For the seventh year, Envolve Entrepreneurship awarded four winners of its Envolve Award Greece with interest-free funding, mentorship and business support services.

Hosted by Greek TV host, producer and entrepreneur Sakis Tanimanidis, the award ceremony streamed live to hundreds of followers around the world on Monday, July 20 from the headquarters of Atraktos, an educational non-profit organization based in central Athens.

This year’s competition winners are Collaborate Heatlhcare, Finclude, MOJOOLS and Rodi Pharmaceuticals. The winners were selected from a pool of 10 finalists.

“Envolve Award Greece continues to attract hundreds of brilliant business ideas, proving that entrepreneurship thrives in the DNA of Greece, despite the challenging circumstances,” Envolve Entrepreneurship Chairman Jimmy Athanasopoulos, Chairman said. “This cycle’s winners and finalists are a shining example of our country’s potential and are forces of change for the Greek economy.”

Since the Envolve Award Greece launched in 2012, 31 startups have received the award. These companies come from 19 industries including finance, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and tourism, fashion and healthtech, among others. The award-winning startups have created 1,800 new jobs and boast a combined valuation of more than €300 million ($353 million).

The 2020 award ceremony followed the Greek government’s COVID-19 health regulations and attendees included only finalists, officials and guest speakers — namely the following individuals:

Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investments

Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Research & Technology

Leonidas Christopoulos, Secretary General of Digital Governance and Simplification of Procedures

Steve Vranakis, Chief Creative Officer at the Government of the Hellenic Republic

Peggy Antonakou, General Manager Southeast Europe at Google

Melina Taprantzi, Founder of Wise Greece

Fotis Karidas, Journalist and Communications Consultant

Alexandros Nousias, Country Director of Envolve Entrepreneurship in Greece

Jimmy Athanasopoulos, Greece Representative of Social Responsibility, Libra Group & Chairman of Envolve Entrepreneurship.

#GetEnvolvedAward Social Media Contest

For a second consecutive year, the public voted for their favorite finalists through the “#GetEnvolved Awards,” a social media-based competition which Envolve Entrepreneurship runs through its Facebook and Instagram pages. Winners are selected based on “likes” and receive monetary prizes separately from the main Envolve Award Greece competition.

The 2020 #GetEnvolvedAward winners are:

First place: Parkaround receiving an award of €3,000 ($3,400)

Second place: MOJOOLS receiving an award of €2,000 ($2,275)

Third place: Spaceprk receiving an award of €1,000 ($1,100)

Parkaround received the first place #GetEnvolvedAward with a check prize of €3,000.

Envolve Entrepreneurship’s mission rests on three main pillars: education, resources and awards. The non-profit organization provides education for start-up and early-stage businesses, leveraging partnerships that increase the availability of entrepreneurship resources.

“We are gratified to see that the Greek government has also taken positive action in support of entrepreneurship by accelerating the digital transformation of our country with special focus on start-ups, research and digital services,” Alexandros Nousias, Country Director of Envolve Entrepreneurship in Greece, said. “I would also like to express my gratitude to our loyal partners and supporters who are continuing to help us accomplish our mission, and this year’s event sponsors who helped make this event happen during a very challenging time.”

About Envolve Entrepreneurship

Envolve is an entrepreneurship support organization founded by the Libra Group on behalf of The Hellenic Initiative which provides education, resources, and award programs for start-up businesses around the world. The organization includes the former Hellenic Entrepreneurship Award and American Entrepreneurship Award — programs which have rewarded 57 winners since 2012, supporting job creation and economic growth in Greece and the United States.

About the Libra Group

The Libra Group is a diverse international business group that is active in 35 countries across six continents. It focuses on six business areas: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping, and diversified investments. The group is wholly-owned by the Logothetis family.

About The Hellenic Initiative

The Hellenic Initiative is a non-profit organization which invests in the future of Greece through direct philanthropy and economic revitalization. The organization aims to empower people by providing crisis relief, encouraging entrepreneurs, and creating jobs.

