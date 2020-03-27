Greece’s Most Famous Cartoonist Takes on Donald Trump

Ilias Makris has a thing or two to say about the coronavirus pandemic, just like so many other major international events in the past.

Makris became an illustrator after studying painting and sculpture in Germany.

He has worked for various publications, including respected Greek dailies To Vima and To Ethnos.

He is now the chief cartoonist for the Greek daily Kathimerini, where his colorful cartoons take regular stabs at the European Union, Greek financial crisis and world leaders alike.

In his latest cartoon, heads are certain to turn as he portrays United States’ President Donald Trump as a bloated piggy bank, stepping on a paper that reads “economy first.”

The cartoon comes after Trump said that he wants the U.S. “opened up and just raring to go by Easter” during a press conference on Tuesday.

Last week, Makris portrayed an Evzone, a member of Greece’s elite Presidential Guard, protecting the nation from the double threats of the Turkish border crisis and the coronavirus — in yet another popular cartoon.

Makris’ cartoons are shared in the Greek and English editions of Kathimerini, as well as daily via Twitter on both of the newspaper’s accounts.

