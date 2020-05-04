Greece’s Great Reopening Begins Today

The great Greek re-opening is under way as the country took its first steps to ease lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of Coronavirus back in mid-March.

Greece took quick action, restricting the movement of its citizens and shuttering all non-essential businesses a day after the country’s first case was reported on February 26.

As of today, the country’s “menoume spiti” (we stay home) campaign officially converts to “menoue asfaleis” or we stay safe, with small shops reopening and the mandatory wearing of masks on all public transport.

Greek Orthodox Churches were also permitted to open for individual prayer, with services scheduled to resume next week with strict social distancing measures established, limiting the number of people allowed in at one time.

Greece fared well against the virus, which ravaged nations throughout the world with (to date) 2,626 cases of Covid-19 and less than 150 related deaths.

Schools, restaurants, larger retail shops and bars will reopen on May 11 during a second phase. Hotels will start to open from June 1.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said Greeks had shown “discipline and a very high sense of responsibility and solidarity” but now had to be “doubly careful.”

“As we now move on to the next phase… individual responsibility becomes even more important,” the PM said as he met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

All eyes are now on whether or not any part of the tourist season can be salvaged, with swift moves by officials to enact and implement new policies that will protect tourists, as well as local communities from the virus.

