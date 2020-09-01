Greece: Travel Restrictions from U.S. Extended to September 15th

Greece has extended existing flight restrictions that have been in place since June on the United States and other non-European Union nations, according to an announcement by the nation’s Civil Aviation Authority on August 31, 2020.

The existing restrictions will remain in place until September 15, 2020, when the next update will be given.

The restrictions are consistent with EU regulations with some exceptions that Greek authorities have imposed and include flight bans from certain countries that Greek officials believe pose a health risk and a mandatory negative Covid-19 test required for visitors from specific countries.

The updated restrictions include:

-No entry of non-EU citizens, including the United States, with the exception of exempted nations.

-Countries that are exempt from the ban are Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunis, Uruguay, and the United Arab Emirates.

–Flights between Greece and Albania and North Macedonia will continue to land only at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport.

–Flights between Greece and Turkey and all flights between Greece and the Catalonia regional airports in Spain, including Barcelona.

–Passengers, regardless of nationality, flying to Greece on connecting flights via Bulgaria, Romania, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Albania and North Macedonia will only be allowed entry upon presenting valid proof of a Covid-19 negative test taken up to 72 hours prior to flying.

-Passengers from Israel can enter Greece with a negative Covid-19 result. A cap of 1,200 travelers from Israel per week will be allowed to enter and only at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklio, Corfu and Kos.

-All incoming passengers, regardless of nationality, must complete a Passenger Location Form (PLF).

All details of the restrictions are listed in the Civil Aviation Authority’s statement.

