Home NewsGreece Greece Says No to Oxi Day Parades Amidst Virus Resurgence
GreeceNews

Greece Says No to Oxi Day Parades Amidst Virus Resurgence

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Greece Says No to Oxi Day Parades Amidst Virus Resurgence

With a rise in Coronavirus cases in the country, Greece said “No” to its annual “Oxi Day” celebrations that take place on October 28th.

This year would have marked the 80th anniversary of the day Greece said “No!” to the ultimatum to surrender by Mussolini’s emissary in Athens.

Oxi Day is a national holiday in Greece and is marked throughout the country with student-led parades carrying flags. Usually, the student with the highest marks leads his/her school’s unit.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas made the announcement, stating that “It is now clear that a second wave of the pandemic has already occurred in our country and throughout Europe, which is reflected in the number of cases, intubations and, unfortunately, deaths.”

Greece has experienced a jump in Coronavirus cases over the past month and numerous measures have been implemented by the government to try and prevent further spreading.

“The wave is of even greater concern as we approach the period of closed spaces and seasonal viruses,” Petsas said.

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Joe Biden Calls on Trump Administration to Discourage...

$1 Billion Microsoft Investment in Greece

Netflix Drops Trailer for Greek Mythology Anime Series

EU Threats Turkey with Sanctions for ‘Provocations and...

Greece Extends Travel Ban on U.S. Travelers Through...

Boston Metropolis Rebukes NH Attorney General on Church...

NH Attorney General Warns Greek Orthodox Church to...

WWII Era Mine Detonated Off Coast of Mani

As Popular Hotel GM Retires, Global Customers and...

Pompeo Wraps Historic Visit by Praising Greece, Irking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.