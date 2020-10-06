Greece Says No to Oxi Day Parades Amidst Virus Resurgence

With a rise in Coronavirus cases in the country, Greece said “No” to its annual “Oxi Day” celebrations that take place on October 28th.

This year would have marked the 80th anniversary of the day Greece said “No!” to the ultimatum to surrender by Mussolini’s emissary in Athens.

Oxi Day is a national holiday in Greece and is marked throughout the country with student-led parades carrying flags. Usually, the student with the highest marks leads his/her school’s unit.

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas made the announcement, stating that “It is now clear that a second wave of the pandemic has already occurred in our country and throughout Europe, which is reflected in the number of cases, intubations and, unfortunately, deaths.”

Greece has experienced a jump in Coronavirus cases over the past month and numerous measures have been implemented by the government to try and prevent further spreading.

“The wave is of even greater concern as we approach the period of closed spaces and seasonal viruses,” Petsas said.

