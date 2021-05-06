Greece Lifts Quarantine Requirement for Seven More Countries Including Australia, New Zealand, Russia

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that the quarantine requirement has been lifted for travelers arriving in the country from seven more countries, provided that they submit vaccination proof or a negative test result of COVID-19 carried out at least 72 hours before entering the country.

The countries that will be allowed to enter Greece without having to follow quarantine restrictions include Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, Rwanda, Singapore, and Thailand.

The lifting of the quarantine requirement was also announced last week for citizens of the EU and several non-EU countries, including citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

All people coming from these nations will not be required to quarantine as long as they prove they have received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or show a negative PCR test result carried out not more than 72 hours prior to their entry into Greece.

The PCR test is also required for children over the age of five who are traveling together with their families.

The latest move is the latest phase as Greece prepares for its full opening to the world on May 14 when travelers will be permitted to enter from all nations of the word.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update