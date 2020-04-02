Greece Launches Massive #GreeceFromHome Online Channel

Greece’s message to the world is simple– stay connected with the country of beautiful islands, healthy food and thousands of years of history and culture… All from the comfort and safety of your home.

A new initiative called #GreeceFromHome has been launched by the Greek Ministry of Tourism, the Greek National Tourism Organization and Discover Greece to share the beauty and culture of Greece from antiquity to the present day.

The campaign is a brilliant way to keep past and potential travelers dreaming about Greece, experiencing Greece, tasting Greece– all from their computer screens.

The YouTube Channel has dozens of videos– from learning how to cook, to brushing up on your Greek language skills, to digital daydreaming while you cruise around the beautiful islands of Greece.

According to Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis, the #GreeceFromHome platform is part of the government’s overall strategic response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In addition to taking measures to protect public health, shield and restart the economy and rebuild Greek society, the government is also taking steps to strengthen and manage the image of our country as a tourism destination,” the minister said on Thursday during a web press conference he held to introduce the platform to the media.

The minister also highlighted the cooperation between the public and private sector for the initiative.

“It is particularly important that, in these difficult times, the public and private sectors work together to support Greek tourism, while also cooperating to prepare for the next day,” Theoharis said.

The design of the #GreeceFromHome platform was done by the Chief Creative Officer of the Greek Government, Greek Canadian Steve Vranakis, and his creative teams Ithaca Lab and Prinz & Co, in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry, GNTO, Marketing Greece and Google.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic as one of the most difficult moments “we are going through in terms of what is happening to our industry right now”, Vranakis said that Greece From Home follows the Greek #menoumespiti (We Stay Home) concept.

“We want to send a message about all the things we can do from home,” Vranakis said.

The platform is aimed towards a dual audience– international and Greeks.

“Greece From Home is for prospective visitors alongside Greeks, so there is content that will allow people to stay connected internationally. It is very important for people to still have Greece on the top of their minds and under their consideration whilst no one is traveling psychically, but they are still thinking about it,” Vranakis added.

The platform has three main sections: Watch – Visit – Learn. Click here to visit the channel.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.