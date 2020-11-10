Greece: 110 Deaths in Three Days; Hospitals Begin Filling Quickly

The Greek national healthcare system is coming under increasing strain following a spike in incoming patients afflicted with Covid-19 related ailments as hospitals have released alarming figures of the availability of ICU beds in their facilities.

New figures show that more than 63% of all ICU beds in the country are full.

Out of 436 intensive care beds that have been set aside for Covid-19 related cases, 278 are filled, leaving only 158 open.

In Athens, 66.4% of ICU beds are occupied, while in Thessaloniki more than 75% of the units are occupied— of the city’s 118 Covid ICU beds that have been set aside, 89 are full, leaving 29 open.

The news comes as Greece enters its second full lockdown since the start of the pandemic, in an effort to stem the sudden increases of sick people from the second wave of the pandemic that is currently engulfing all of Europe.

Greek citizens can only leave their homes after sending a text message to a government agency and citing a pre-approved reason to leave, including visiting a pharmacy or to buy groceries.

The lockdown was ordered after experts rang alarm bells over rising hospitalizations.

Epidemiologist and head of the government’s Covid-19 committee Professor Sotiris Tsiodras urged the government to take immediate action after the number of cases countrywide soared burdening the already overwhelmed public health system.

“Never in the country’s contemporary history have there been so many ICU (intensive care unit) patients from a virus that causes pneumonia,” said Tsiodras during the announcement with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week.

Epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In an attempt to explain the government’s decision to impose a second lockdown, Tsiodras added that the coronavirus was behind more than 170 hospital admissions per day, causing unbearable pressure on public health facilities.

“There are now more people admitted to hospitals than are being discharged,” he said.

Over the past three days, Greece also recorded its highest daily death rates over three consecutive days. From Saturday to Monday, 34, 35 and 41 deaths were announced, respectively, for a total of 110 victims from Coronavirus-related ailments.

