Giannis Antetokounmpo Encourages Greeks to Play Defense Against Covid-19 in Latest Television Ad

by Gregory Pappas
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is the protagonist in the Greek government’s latest awareness campaign for COVID-19 that was released ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In a short video, he urged people to play defense against the novel coronavirus and observe the protective measures, as authorities imposed stricter lockdowns in western Attica and the region of Kozani in northern Greece to control the further spread as of Friday.

“Victories start with defense…Currently we must play defense. In the end we can all be MVPs,” the self-procliamed Greek Freak said in the ad.

Although Greece entered a national lockdown on November 7, the numbers of daily new cases and deaths in many regions are still high and the measures have been extended to January 7.

