First International Crews Begin Filming on Greek Island After Country’s Reopening

by Gregory Pappas
An international crew of a German-led production has begun filming on the Greek island of Amorgos.

The remote island in the Cyclades is expected to draw global attention as the primary location of “Tochter” (Daughters), a new feature film co-produced by three companies from Greece, Germany and Italy.

The Amorgos shoot sends a powerful message to international film production companies that Greece is open for business as it is the first international production to come to the country since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the best-selling novel “Tochter” (Daughters) by Lucy Fricke, the movie is a comedy-drama that follows the complex relationship between a father and his daughter, during a road trip from Germany to the Greek island.

Filming kicked off today and is expected to run until July 10.

The film is directed by German director Nana Neul and produced by Athens-based company Heretic in collaboration with German movie production firm Heimatfilm and Italy’s Simila.

“This international production is expected to hugely benefit our island,” Amorgos Mayor Lefteris Karaiskos said.

This isn’t the first time the island’s beauty served as a backdrop in an international production. French director Luc Besson’s acclaimed film “The Big Blue” was also shot on the island back in 1988.

