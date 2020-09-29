Film Festivals Go Online With Opportunity to Stream Dozens of Greek Films in October

Don’t make any evening plans for the first few weeks of October and grab the popcorn and get comfortable on your couch with your friends and family.

Two of the largest Greek film festivals in the United States— each with dozens of films in their line ups— are being streamed online for the first time, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While most will miss the traditional big screen, in-person viewing experience that only a live screening can provide— the silver lining in this whole thing is that for the first time, Greek films can get much broader, nationwide audiences.

The 17th Annual San Francisco Greek Film Festival

Direct to your home and all films screening free October 3-10, 2020.

For the first time in its history, the organizers of the San Francisco Greek Film Festival are bringing all of their films in their line up free of charge.

“During this difficult time in our world, our team felt strongly it was important to continue to celebrate the Greek and Cypriot films produced this year,” SFGFF Director Maria Nicolacakis said.

“We may not be able to come together in person at the film festival, but we will bring the films to your homes. The week-long online streaming of the films, which is a first for us, will be provided free of charge as an expression of gratitude to our community that has supported us for the past 17 years.”

Click here to see the San Francisco Greek Film Festival lineup and more information about streaming their films.

The 14th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival 2020

Direct to your home and all films screening October 1-15, 2020.

After reviewing a record breaking 230 film submissions, the 14th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) programming team revealed its 53-film slate and nine curated “Collections” for 15 days (October 1-15), allowing a global audience reach for most films.

The LAGFF 2020 slate includes 12 features, 15 documentaries, 22 shorts and four animated films. There are 43 premieres, including four world premieres, 13 North American premieres and five U.S. premieres, while many others are making their West Coast premiere.

“Diving head-first into the virtual universe, LAGFF continues to encourage and showcase new filmmakers as we embark on our 14th year,” Artistic Director Aristotle Katopodis said. “Until we meet at the theaters again, join us online, watch films with your friends and family at home and get to know our filmmakers from all corners of the world right there, on your screen, in close-up!”

The LAGFF showcases new films from Greece and Cyprus and includes works by international filmmakers of Greek descent. The Festival promotes Greek cinema, cultural exchange and helps to bridge the gap between filmmakers and Hollywood.

Several Masterclass webinars will be conducted by entertainment industry leaders including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, Jim Gianopulos, and Emmy Award-winning director Greg Yaitanes.

An All-Access Pass costs $70 and makes all films and virtual events available for the two-week run, October 1-15, allowing viewers to watch the films on their own time. Click here for films and details.

