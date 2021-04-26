European Union Opening to Vaccinated American Travelers this Summer

Taking the lead of Greece, which has already opened to American travelers, the head of the European Commission said the entire bloc of 27 member states would formally open to vaccinated U.S. travelers this summer.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission said that “Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines. This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

She added “Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by E.M.A.,” she added.

The EU has approved all three vaccines being used in the United States, namely the Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Ms. von der Leyen didn’t expand on a timeline of when exactly tourist travel to European countries might open or details on how it would commence.

Greece split from official European Union policy and decided to open its borders last Monday, April 19, 2021, to American travelers as well as nationals from other nations that are prohibited from entering the European Union under current restrictions.

The full New York Times interview is here.

