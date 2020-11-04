Entire Congressional Greek American Contingency Wins Re-Election

The United States Congressional “Greek Gang of Five” will be back again in the next session of the United States House of Representatives. All five Greek American members of Congress won re-election in their respective races.

Democrat Charlie Crist beat his opponent with 53 percent of the vote for the District 13 congressional seat, which includes much of Pinellas County in the Clearwater area.

Republican Gus Bilirakis handily won his re-election bid in neighboring District 12 and home of one of the nation’s largest concentrations of Greek Americans. The Tarpon Springs, Florida native is one of the state’s most popular politicians.

Bilirakis stressed his effectiveness in Congress through his robust bipartisanship. From 2015 to 2018, Bilirakis authored 27 bills that were signed into law, earning him a “Most Effective Lawmaker in the State of Florida” designation from the Center for Effective Lawmaking at Vanderbilt University.

Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas won a second term in the U.S. House, representing New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. National eyes were on this race as this district has flipped between Democratic and Republican control five times in the past two decades. Pappas made history in 2018 when he was elected as the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire.

Rep. Dina Titus was reelected to a fifth term in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the city of Las Vegas. Titus fended off a challenge from a Republican contender but came out handedly winning the seat.

Finally, incumbent Rep. John Sarbanes won his race in Maryland’s third congressional district, which includes much of Baltimore and surrounding areas. Sarbanes has represented the district in the United States House of Representatives since 2007.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!