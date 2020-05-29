Your Favorite Greek Summer Photo in a Glykeria Music Video

You know you have one— that favorite photo (or a few) on your phone that screams GREEK SUMMER. Perhaps it’s a photo in the village with papou and yiayia or a shot of you jumping into the blue Aegean. Maybe it’s your favorite photo dancing the night away at the village festival or that group taverna photo with all your family and friends gathered around the same table.

Whatever it is— you can have that photo appear in a music video for a brand new song recorded by Glykeria, also known as “The Voice of Greece.”

The New York City-based Greek America Foundation is collaborating with Glykeria to release a new rendition of the popular island song “Mes’ Tou Aigaiou Ta Nera” which will premiere as a YouTube music video on June 20– the first day of summer.

Glykeria’s new release is part of the foundation’s campaign called #ElladaSagapo or “Greece, I love you.” The music video will incorporate memories into a beautiful project which aims to bring a touch of Greece to viewers worldwide.

The video will feature crowd-sourced photos (120 maximum) from people throughout the world who submit them along with a minimum $100 USD donation. Proceeds will go towards PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies for hospitals on Greek islands.

“Tens of thousands of people throughout the world won’t be able to travel to Greece this summer because of restrictions in place and people’s unease about international travel in the wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic,” said Gregory Pappas, founder of the Greek America Foundation and creator of the project.

“As a result, we put our creative heads together and reached out to some friends across the Atlantic. We decided that we wanted to do our part to try and bring a bit of Greece to people around the world this summer, no matter where on earth they might be,” Pappas said. “At the same time, we’re expressing our love for Greece through our financial support of Greek island hospitals.”

Click here to make a US tax-deductible donation ($100 USD minimum per photo submitted). After completing the donation, users will receive an email with a link and instructions to submit their photo(s).

