Eleftheromania: A Short Film About Untold Greek Bravery Streaming Free Forever

One of the most awarded and recognized Greek-themed short films in history that tells a relatively unknown story from the Holocaust era has been released online and is available for global streaming. The film, titled “Eleftheromania,” has been symbolically released to global audiences on International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021.

The film’s entire team decided collectively that such a story needs to be available for generations to come to recall the heroism of more than 400 Greek prisoners who defied the Nazis while they were imprisoned in Auschwitz.

The film tells the story of a group of courageous Greeks, who were given impossible orders by their Nazi captors and is based on four years of research and trips to Berlin and Poland by Gregory C. Pappas who uncovered the story of these Greek prisoners who arrived at the death camp in June of 1944.

In addition to finding first-hand evidence of their story, Pappas also scoured archives at Auschwitz and found records and testimony about this remarkable act of defiance.

  • Eleftheromania
  • Eleftheromania
Left, a registry of arriving prisoners, including the Greek prisoners who were the subject of the short film, including their tattoo numbers. Right, a doctor’s testimony outlining the exploits of the Greek prisoners, in Polish.

Joanna Tsanis wrote the screenplay and produced the film, together with Pappas and Toronto-based producer Chuck Scott. The 20-minute film was shot in Toronto and New York City and directed by award-winning Canadian director David Antoniuk.

Academy Award-winning actor Olympia Dukakis plays an elderly survivor being interviewed by New York-born actress Anthoula Katsimatides, who plays a journalist that helps Dukakis’ character recount the horrors of the camp.

Greek singer Glykeria recorded a special version of the song “Minore Tis Avgis” for the closing credits of the song.

Eleftheromania was recognized with distinction at dozens of screenings and film festivals throughout the world, winning Best Drama at the prestigious Toronto Shorts International Film Festival and being an Official Selection at the Raindance Festival in London.

The film also won the support of the prestigious Nick Mirkopoulos Canadian Content Initiative, a Cinespace Film Studios program that recognizes the life of the company’s founder through financial and other support to worthy projects.

READ ALSO: The Journey to Freedom: How a Visit to Auschwitz Unraveled a Mystery of Greek Defiance and Resistance

Click here to watch the complete film.

