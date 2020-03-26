Despite Politics and Social Distancing, One Turkish Band Performs a Live Ode to Greece

Proving that music brings people closer— despite politics and even social distancing— one Turkish band wanted to share their musical ode to Greece on March 25th.

An orchestra called Agora Minor teamed up with the Municipality of Izmir (Smyrna) to share an hour’s worth of live Greek music via Facebook live.

The band specializes in Greek Rebetika and Asia Minor music and has a huge following and fan base.

The concert, that included the musicians completely socially-distanced several feet away from each other, was broadcast live in the Facebook page of the Municipality of Izmir from an empty theater in the historic city that was home to a thriving Greek population.

There was no applause in between songs and no dancing in the aisles when the rhythms picked up— but there were thousands of “hearts” and “likes” and comments of praise from the virtual audience that has already exceeded 50,000 people on Facebook where the concert was streamed live on March 25th..

Greeks may not understand the song descriptions offered by the band’s lead singer which she endearingly offers in her native Turkish.

But occasionally you’ll hear words you recognize, like familiar song titles like “Tha Spaso Koupes” and “Gel Gel O Kaiksis” and familiar names of composers who wrote these timeless songs that transcend nationality and ethnicity.

Watch the entire concert by Agora Minor here:

