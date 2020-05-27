Delta (Again) Revises JFK to Athens Schedule for Mid-July Launch

Delta Airlines has once again revised its summer flight schedule from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens for the summer 2020 season.

The airline initially announced a restart of flights for July 2 but changed plans after speculation that the United States wouldn’t be on the approved list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter Greece on July 1 — the country’s official re-opening date for international tourists.

Delta will now fly to Athens four times a week every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Flights will begin on July 16.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta was a major supplier of U.S. travelers to Greece, operating two daily seasonal flights to the Greek capital between May and October.

As it stands now, with schedules being changed by carriers almost daily to accommodate changing international restrictions, Delta joins Air Canada, American Airlines and Emirates, which will be flying non-stop to Athens from various destinations in North America.

Air Canada still plans to resume service to Athens from Toronto and Montreal in June, while American Airlines stated that it will begin its Chicago to Athens non-stop service in July.

Emirates also announced it will resume service between Newark Liberty International Airport to Athens in July.

