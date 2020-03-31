Hallmark TV’s Debbie Matenopoulos and Daughter Share Yiayia’s Rice Pudding Recipe

Television personality and cookbook author Debbie Matenopoulos turned her kitchen into a TV studio — and quarantining into a fun family experience.

Matenopoulos is a four-time Emmy nominated host. For more than two decades she has worked as a journalist, talk show host, lifestyle expert and bestselling cookbook author.

Matenopoulos began her career at 17 years old with MTV. She has interviewed numerous Hollywood celebrities while also covering hard news topics such as the Jennifer Hudson Murder trial, Whitney Houston’s death and the trial of James Holmes for the Movie Theater Massacre in Aurora, Colorado.

In 1997, Matenopoulos became one of five co-hosts on Barbara Walters’ talk show “The View” for its first two seasons. Her popularity among younger audiences led to a guest appearance as herself on “Saturday Night Live” in a parody of the talk show.

Debbie went on to launch the TV Guide Channel, host the TBS hit series “He’s A Lady” alongside Morgan Fairchild and John Salley, write and sell a made-for-TV movie to the Oxygen Network and then co-host FOX’s nationally syndicated morning show, “Good Day Live” with Arthel Neville and Steve Edwards.

Recently, Debbie dove headfirst into the food and lifestyle space as she released her first and bestselling cookbook, “It’s All Greek to Me.”

Matenopoulos has called the book her love letter to her family’s native Greece, where she traveled to write and photograph the book.

Most recently, Matenopoulos erved as co-host of CBS Television’s flagship entertainment news show “The Insider,” and she is currently the Co-Host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family.”

She has more than 120,000 followers across her three social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Her cookbook is available via Amazon.

Watch as Debbie Matenopoulos and her daughter Alexandra make a special family recipe: Yiayia’s Rizogalo, also known as “rice pudding.”

