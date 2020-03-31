Death Toll Increases to 49 in Greece; 82 New Cases

Greek Health Ministry representative and infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras announced 82 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 1,314.

The death toll increased to 49 people as seven new deaths were reported since yesterday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met representatives of the Onassis Foundation at Athens Airport, who donated 13.5 million masks for Greek medical professionals working in hospitals.

Meanwhile, in its daily travel briefing, the United States Embassy shared information with its citizens in Greece who wished to return to the U.S. to book flights on carriers that were still operating out of Eleftherios Venizelos Airport.

Health Alert – U.S. Embassy Athens, Greece, March 31, 2020:

U.S. citizens intending to return to the United States should do so immediately. Aegean, Air France, Qatar, and Swiss Air operate flights departing from Athens that connect through cities with flights to the United States. Flights should be booked directly with the airlines. All U.S. citizens should have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. government for assistance. Travelers should be prepared for the possibility that air carriers may further reduce or eliminate currently available commercial flight options with no advance notice or be prepared to sustain themselves financially overseas for an indefinite period.

#Greece: US citizens intending to return to the US should do so immediately. Aegean, Air France, Qatar, and Swiss Air operate flights departing from Athens that connect through cities with flights to the US. Book flights directly with the airlines. https://t.co/yRRDJ4BPjP pic.twitter.com/30KXwvOqTf — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 31, 2020

The Embassy has encouraged its citizens residing in Greece to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) here.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.