Damning Investigation into Church’s Multi-Million $$ Connection to Deadly Nursing Homes in Australia

Australian national broadcaster ABC has sent shockwaves throughout Australia— detailing in damning detail how the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia is funneling tens of millions of taxpayer dollars intended to support care for the elderly, into church coffers that are funding a lavish lifestyle of the Archbishop.

The 40-minute podcast, entitled “The Archbishop, the luxury pad, and the COVID-ravaged aged care home” shares stories of neglect from Greek Australian family members who lost loved ones who were residents at St. Basil’s— an aged care home owned by the Archdiocese— during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forty-five elderly people died at St. Basil’s in Melbourne, most of whom were elderly Greek immigrants.

Unraveling additional layers, the podcast goes on to explain how government funding— $31 million to be exact— came into the nursing home intended to support care for the residents, but instead was paid back to the Archdiocese in exorbitantly high rent and fees.

All the while, according to the podcast, the Church continued to go on a wild spending spree, purchasing a $6.5 million luxury apartment for Archbishop Makarios, head of the Archdiocese, and spending an additional $3 million to complete renovations.

When the scandal of the $6.5 million apartment first surfaced in mainstream Australian media, church officials issued a statement denying that the Archbishop intended to live there, claiming instead it was meant to be an investment.

The ABC investigation, however, uncovered that Makarios is, in fact, living in the apartment. Church officials have since admitted that the Archbishop is living in the apartment after the investigation that revealed photographs of the Archbishop’s automobile entering and leaving the building— complete with vanity license plates carrying the letters ARCHBM, which stand for Archbishop Makarios.

The full ABC investigation is here.

The 40-minute podcast which details the entire story is here.

