Crete in the 1950s: Amazing Photos by a Traveling French Photographer

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Crete in the 1950s: Amazing Photos by a Traveling French Photographer

From French photographer Claude Dervenn is a collection of beautiful black and white photographs of the Greek island of Crete in the 1950s.

  • Crete
    Agia Triada Monastery in Hania.
  • Crete
    A festival in the village of Agios Giorgos.
  • Crete
    Agios Nikolaos Lake.
  • Crete
    St. Nicholas Church in Splantzia, Hania.
  • Crete
    Agios Nikolaos.
  • Crete
    The market of Iraklion.
  • Crete
    Village of Amari in Rethymnon.
  • Crete
    Arkadi Monastery in Rethymnon.
  • Crete
    A Cretan man.
  A Cretan man.
  • Men of Crete.
  • Giouchtas in Iraklion.
  • A man in Hania.
  • Iraklion Harbor.
  • A café in Iraklion.
  • Climbing on Mt. Psiloritis.
  • Roaming the streets of Rethymnon.
  • Village of Hora Sfakion.
  • Monastery of Toplou.
  • Village of Valsamonero.
