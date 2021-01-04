Crete in the 1950s: Amazing Photos by a Traveling French Photographer

From French photographer Claude Dervenn is a collection of beautiful black and white photographs of the Greek island of Crete in the 1950s.

Agia Triada Monastery in Hania.

A festival in the village of Agios Giorgos.

Agios Nikolaos Lake.

St. Nicholas Church in Splantzia, Hania.

Agios Nikolaos.

The market of Iraklion.

Village of Amari in Rethymnon.

Arkadi Monastery in Rethymnon.

A Cretan man.

A Cretan man.

Men of Crete.

Giouchtas in Iraklion.

A man in Hania.

Iraklion Harbor.

A café in Iraklion.

Climbing on Mt. Psiloritis.

Roaming the streets of Rethymnon.

Village of Hora Sfakion.

Monastery of Toplou.

Village of Valsamonero.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!