Cretan Tomato Salad With Strawberry Vinaigrette

Salads offer infinite possibilities for customization, and this recipe adds various Mediterranean flavors to an otherwise traditional Cretan Greek salad.

With a combination of cherry tomatoes and goat cheese or yogurt, London-based food writer Heather Thomas offers a tasteful culinary creation guaranteed to be a favorite at any food table.

Thomas’ recipe comes from her “Greek Vegeterian Cookbook” and surpasses the standard Greek salad with tomato, cucumber, olives and feta. She dresses her salad with a blend of strawberries, oil, vinegar and thyme honey.

Read the ingredients below and follow the instructions to recreate the salad in your own home.

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 lb cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons capers, chopped

5 oz flavored bread cubes*

4 oz goat or goat-sheep cheese, crumbled**

Fresh mint leaves

For the strawberry vinaigrette

2 cups hulled strawberries,

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Greek thyme honey

*Bake cubes of stale bread with dried rigani (Greek oregano or marjoram), salt and pepper in an oven preheated to 400 F for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and golden. Cool.

**Katiki Greek cheese, or a mixture of soft feta with Greek yogurt.

Instructions

1. Cut tomatoes in halves or quarters and put in a salad bowl with the capers and bread cubes. Toss with the strawberry vinaigrette and let stand for 10 minutes.

2. Divide tomato mixture between four serving plates and top each with a heaping spoonful of the cheese. Trim with mint and serve at once.

3. Strawberry vinaigrette: In blender, combine 2 cups (500 mL) hulled strawberries, 3 tablespoons (45 mL) olive oil, 2 tablespoons (30 mL) red wine vinegar and 1 teaspoon (5 mL) Greek thyme honey. Blend until smooth and season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Featured image / Haarala Hamilton, Phaidon/Canadian Manda Group