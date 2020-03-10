Olympiakos Chief Evangelos Marinakis Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The owner of the UK’s Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos soccer clubs tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a scramble to contain the spread among fans and players in two countries.

Evangelos Marinakis was in the UK last Friday night for a match. He also met the Forest squad and posed for photos with several fans. On February 27th he was at the Emirates Stadium as Olympiakos eliminated Arsenal from the Europa League.

Marinakis confirmed he had the virus in a post on Instagram. “The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know,” he wrote. “I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors instructions. I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

According to the statement by the team, Marinakis showed first symptoms of coronavirus after returning to Greece.

The announcement comes one day after Greece’s government announced emergency measures to contain the spread of the virus nationwide.

The Greek Health Ministry announced on Monday that 11 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the country’s total to 84 cases.

Meanwhile, the official body representing the Church of Greece issued a statement that coronavirus cannot be transmitted through Holy Communion.

