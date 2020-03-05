Home NewsGreece Coronavirus Cases in Greece Jump to 31
Coronavirus Cases in Greece Jump to 31

by Gregory Pappas
by Gregory Pappas
Greek health officials announced on Wednesday that 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The new cases include individuals who came in close contact with a man who was infected after a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt.

The new cases brought the total in Greece to 31. 

Health Ministry official Sotiris Tsiodras said a significant rise was expected in the coming weeks.

“More than 400 contacts of the individual have been tracked,” Tsiodras said, according to a report from Reuters.

As a result of the latest coronavirus outbreak, the government closed schools and banned public gatherings in three western Greek districts near Patras.

Featured image: people wearing protective face masks sit outside the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki, Greece, where the country’s first confirmed coronavirus case was being treated. February 26, 2020. (Photo / Alexandros Avramidis, Reuters)

