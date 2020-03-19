Coronavirus Claims Life of World War II Combat Veteran George Possas

The deadly Coronavirus claimed the life of George Possas, a veteran of World War II.

Possas, 93, of East Northport, New York was the son of Greek immigrants who came to the United States in the early 1900s.

Born in 1926, he grew up in the midst of the Great Depression in Corona, New York, a thriving Greek neighborhood of Queens before enlisting in the army at age 17.

Some members of the victim’s family are also sick, testing positive for the virus, and quarantined, his daughter Denise Bocchicchio told a local newspaper, with one of her sisters in the intensive care unit of Huntington Hospital.

He fought on several islands in the South Pacific, including the Battle of Hollandia in New Guinea. He was deployed on a ship that was headed for Hiroshima, Japan as part of the plan for a massive invasion of the islands when the US dropped the atomic bomb and brought the war to an end. He served in Japan before discharge in 1946.

He married Evelyn Lambrinon in 1953, and they had four children and nine grandchildren before she died in 2016; they were married for 64 years. Active in the Greek-American community and church, he was awarded the 2017 Greatest Generation Award by the Washington Oxi Day Foundation.

George Possas Receiving the Greatest Generation Award by the Washington Oxi Day Foundation

