Congressman Gus Bilirakis to Turkey: ‘Enough is Enough!’

U.S. Representative Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Florida, issued a stern statement regarding the border crisis that’s been brought on by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s opening of his country’s borders with Greece.

“Turkey’s actions to open its borders and allow the unmitigated flow of refugees to Greece in disproportionate numbers is creating an untenable situation and must be immediately stopped,” Bilirakis said in a statement from his office.

Bilirakis reiterated the point by many that migrants and refugees were being used by Erdogan against Greece, and the European Union, a point that was driven home by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a press conference from the Greek border on Tuesday.

“Greeks, known for their filoxenia, have shown incredible compassion and humanity for refugees throughout history and more recently with those fleeing war and tyranny. However, when Greece’s very own security is threatened, it has no choice but to say enough is enough!”

Bilirakis also called on more support from the European Union, which has already committed an additional 700 million euros in emergency funds in support of Greece.

“The EU must provide immediate border security to stop the influx of refugees and an infrastructure to immediately process refugees currently languishing in camps within Greece. For the stability of the region and with respect to fundamental principles of fairness, these refugees must be fairly managed. I know the Trump Administration will stand with Greece and help restore order to ensure Greece’s sovereignty,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.