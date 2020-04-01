Clutching Icon of Virgin Mary, Entire Ohio Family Afflicted with Coronavirus Asks for Miracle

Clutching an icon of the Virgin Mary during a television interview, Irene Culetsu and her sons Dino and Manoli asked for a miracle.

Not only has George, the patriarch of the family and Irene’s husband of 31 years been placed on a ventilator, but the entire household– including Dino’s girlfriend MaryFaye Dimitriadis, have tested positive.

The family lives in Warren Ohio’s tight-knit Greek American community and were interviewed on the local Fox affiliate.

“I figured we wouldn’t get the Coronavirus because we don’t do anything,” Irene told the Fox 8 I-Team. “We stay home, but boy was I wrong.”

It started around March 15, when her son Manoli, and her husband of 31 years, George, started coughing. At first, they thought it was just the “normal” cough George seems to get yearly but soon he developed a fever. He went to a drive-in test site on March 20 and was admitted to a hospital.

His oxygen levels were low and they said he had pneumonia,” Irene said. “He got worse and last Wednesday they put him on a ventilator.”

On Friday they learned George tested positive for COVID-19. The family then got tested and learned they too had the virus. They are quarantined at home, while George remains hospitalized and in a medically induced coma.

“We need a miracle,” Irene said. “When he was very sick and they were worried about him not making it, they said only two people can go to see him. How could I choose which son would come up with me? I couldn’t so I had the priest came up with me.

They continue to call the hospital several times a day for an update.

“Not being able to hold him, or talk to him is a nightmare, it’s a nightmare,” Irene said. “He needs a rotating bed to help him with his breathing and we are working with the doctors to try and get him one.”

The family says they are praying for everyone who has the Coronavirus and are asking for prayers for George. He is 67-years-old.

“He is a good man,” Irene said. “We are praying for George, asking God to answer our prayers and put his hands over him and heal him.”

From Fox 8 Cleveland

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.