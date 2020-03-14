Citing Coronavirus Fears, All Greek Orthodox Churches in France to Close

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of France, headquartered in Paris, has announced the closure of all of its parishes, in an effort to stem the spreading of the Coronavirus.

The announcement was posted to the Metropolis website in Greek and French, by Metropolitan Emanuel.

Citing fears from the spread of the Coronavirus in France and the announcements from the French government, all parishes in the Metropolis of France are to remain closed “until further notice.”

With a sign of optimism, the announcement asked all faithful to pray for the end of the pandemic so that everyone can celebrate together the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Greek Orthodox Christians celebrate Pascha services on April 19 this year.

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of France Announcement in Greek

Λόγω της ανησυχητικής εξελίξεως της πανδημίας του Κορονοϊού (Covid-19) στον κόσμο και στην χώρα μας και μετά από τις τελευταίες δηλώσεις της Κυβερνήσεως, η Ιερά Μητρόπολις Γαλλίας με μεγάλη λύπη προτρέπει όπως όλοι οι Ιεροί Ναοί παραμείνουν κλειστοί από σήμερα το βράδυ και μέχρι νεωτέρας. Η Ιερά Μητρόπολις Γαλλίας καλεί όλους τους πιστούς να προσευχηθούν προς τον Θεό για την εξάλειψη αυτής της φοβεράς πανδημίας, ώστε να αξιωθούμε να εορτάσουμε την Ανάσταση του Κυρίου και Σωτήρος ημών Ιησού Χριστού.

Παρίσι, 13 Μαρτίου 2020

+Ο Μητροπολίτης Γαλλίας Εμμανουήλ

The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of France Announcement in French

Au vu de l’évolution préoccupante de la pandémie de Coronavirus dans le pays et suite aux dernières déclarations du Gouvernement, nous invitons toutes les communautés de la Métropole grecque orthodoxe de France à rester fermées ce week-end, et ce jusqu’à nouvel ordre. C’est donc avec le plus grand regret que nous vous annonçons l’annulation de tous les services liturgiques aussi bien en semaine que le dimanche. Prenons cette occasion, pour prier avec davantage de ferveur pour une résolution rapide de cette crise sanitaire afin que nous puissions célébrer dans la joie la lumineuse fête de la Résurrection de notre Seigneur Dieu et Sauveur Jésus-Christ.

Fait à Paris, le 13 mars 2020

Le Métropolite Emmanuel, de France

