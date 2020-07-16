Chicago Organizations Deliver Tons of Food to Neighborhoods in Need

Last month, the anti-gun violence organization Chicago CRED partnered with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago and the Hellenic American Leadership Council to deliver more than 8,000 pounds of food to neighborhoods affected by COVID-19 and looting.

HALC members and staff joined Metropolitan Nathanael at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and packaged the donated food, which they then transported on trucks to the CREDMADE warehouse, where it was immediately distributed to community partners.

“Greek-Americans helped build Chicago,” Chicago CRED Managing Partner Arne Duncan said. “Today they are stepping up again to rebuild Chicago by helping their neighbors.”

Metropolitan Nathanael said that, during these “challenging” and “uncertain” times, communities need leadership that focuses on serving others. The metropolitan said he was particularly grateful to Grecian Delight CEO Peter Parthenis Jr. and Shepard Medical Products CEO Christ Wright, both of whom contributed to the Greek Orthodox Metropolis’ Humanitarian Food programs.

“Their examples inspire us all to step up and serve our broader communities at a moment in time when such action is sorely needed,” Metropolitan Nathanael said.

Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nathanael via Twitter.

HALC Chairman Alexi Giannoulias said his organization was “proud” to stand alongside the local Greek Orthodox Metropolis and Chicago CRED.

“We need to do more than declare our values, we must live them,” Giannoulias said. “Through the leadership of His Eminence, Peter Parthenis Jr., Chris Wright and everyone involved, we have a chance to live up to the true meaning of the Greek word ‘philanthropy’ and show love to our fellow Chicagoans.”

Rahul Pasarnikar, who serves as Chicago CRED’s director of business development, told The Pappas Post that the organization has pivoted its model to provide food for vulnerable communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have partnered with agencies, including Greater Chicago Food Depository and Chicago Beyond, to receive, package and distribute shelf stable food supplies through a network of community partners,” Pasarnikar said. “We’ve also partnered with Gate Gourmet to provide meals to families of CRED participants, street outreach workers, as well as Chicago Police as they worked 15-hour shifts during the protests.”

Pasarnikar said that CRED is “excited” to collaborate with the local Greek Orthodox Metropolis and broader Greek community as they support families in the Roseland, West Pullman and North Lawndale areas.

