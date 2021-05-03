Chicago Native Takes Third Place for Greece in Belgrade, Serbia Figure Skating Competition

Dimitra Korri, a four-time Greek national figure skating champion born in Chicago, Illinois, took third place for her ancestral country of Greece in the 14th Europa Cup Skate Helena competition in April 2021.

Korri competed in the “Senior Ladies” category which is the highest level of competitive female figure skating.

The music for her Free Skate was “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica while the music for the Short Program was “Steppin’ Out with My Baby” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Korri placed third behind Antonina Dubinina of Serbia (first place) and Kristina Grigorova of Bulgaria (second place).

“Words can’t describe how happy I am to be on the competitive circuit again. The initial global lockdown on ice arenas caused by the pandemic was a devastating experience,” Korri told The Pappas Post. “Everything that I had worked so hard for was taken away from me over night.”

Dimitra Korri, pictured far left, won third place for Greece in the Skate Helena 2021 competition in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo courtesy of Dimitra Korri)

The Skate Helena (formerly known as the Helena Pajović Cup) is an annual figure skating competition held in Belgrade, Serbia. Named after late Serbian figure skater Helena Pajović, the event became part of the European Criterium in 2008.

In the video clip below, Korri can be seen performing her “Free Skate” routine which includes her signature move — the “hydroblade” — as well as a two-jump combo, which is a double flip with the arms over the head and a double loop.

“I knew that there were only two options given the circumstances. The pandemic was either going to end my career or I was going to come back stronger,” Dimitra said. “I decided to take the high road and that’s why I also chose to skate to ‘Nothing Else Matters’ by Metallica.”

“Skating took on a whole new introspective meaning in regards to a personal journey towards success for me this year,” she said. “Nothing mattered more than just getting back out there and putting my best foot forward regardless of the outcome.”

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update