Boston-Area Church Could Be First Greek Orthodox Church in Nation to Cancel Services Over Coronavirus

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Woburn, MA announced via it’s Facebook page that it would be cancelling services “until further notice.”

This could be the first Greek Orthodox Church in the nation, if not the world, to cancel liturgical services, as of the writing of this post.

Despite pressure from government official and health experts in various communities and countries throughout the world, especially in Greece– Churches have resisted the call to cancel services.

Although the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America issued guidelines for dealing with the Coronavirus in congregations throughout the nation, it didn’t call for parishes to close and added that Holy Communion would continue “as per usual.”

The synod of the Church of Greece even issued an official announcement to its faithful that Coronavirus couldn’t be passed from Holy Communion.

The full announcement reads:

Please be advised that after serious consideration regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and concern for our parishioners, Annunciation Woburn is cancelling all services until further notices. If you are in need of pastoral services, please contact the church office. Thank you for your understanding.

The Annunciation Church is part of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, whose Metropolitan recently issued a letter to parishes stating that “Cancellation of worship services is a decision taken by the Parish in accordance with the guidance and directives of the local authorities.”

The full letter sent to Metropolis of Boston parishes from Metropolitan Methodios is here.