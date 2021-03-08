Be a Part of Chicago’s 200th Anniversary Celebration of Greek Independence Day

The Pappas Post is proud to partner with Greektown Chicago on an exciting virtual celebration of the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence Day that will stream to the world live on The Pappas Post and Greektown Chicago’s Facebook pages on March 25, 2021 at 7:00pm CST.

We can’t gather in person this year– as Chicago’s Greeks have gathered annually for the past 126 years. But we won’t let that dampen our spirits. In fact, we plan to make an even bigger celebration with hundreds upon hundreds of virtual marchers.

For the first time in history, we are proud to create a crowd-sourced project that will bring together the entire Chicagoland community, in one online celebration. We’re gathering photos and videos to create a video montage that pays homage to more than a century of Greek Independence Day celebrations in the Windy City.

With the link below, you can upload up to FOUR photos and/or videos from when you marched in past parades. You can also upload current photos or videos waving your Greek flags or sharing your greetings with the community.

As an added bonus, our video will include stories, interviews and dozens of historic archival photos and newspaper clippings highlighting Chicagoland’s Greek Independence Day celebrations over the past 126 years.

The celebration will culminate with a musical finale, featuring Glykeria, the Voice of Greece herself, singing a popular traditional Greek parade song that she’s recorded exclusively for the Chicago Greektown project and to which everyone can sing along.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE A PART OF THIS PROJECT?

We welcome all from the Chicagoland area to participate in this virtual celebration!

Types of video/photos to upload:

-past parade photos or video footage (videos should be NO LONGER than 45 seconds)

-current photos in Greek costumes, waving flags

-videos of children sharing greetings like “Zito H Ellas” or “Na Zisei H Ellas”

-videos of children reciting traditional poems of March 25th

-Each email address is permitted to upload a combination of FOUR photos and/or videos.

RULES and FINE PRINT:

Anyone using the upload link below to share their photos and videos must tick the box in the link giving The Pappas Post full permission to use their content. We apologize in advance but we can’t promise that all photos and videos will be used. The final decision is at the discretion of the video editors and producers who assess the length and other factors that will determine the use of images and video.