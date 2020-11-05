As Greece Prepares for Full Lockdown, a New Daily Triple Record

As Greeks prepare for a full nationwide lockdown, imposed by the government to stem the worrying increase in Covid-19 infections, a new triple record was recorded today.

Health officials announced 2,917 new positive infections, 29 deaths and 187 afflicted patients that are currently intubated in intensive care units— the highest daily numbers since the beginning fo the pandemic in March.

Thursday’s numbers— called a “black triple record” by Greek media shattered the previous black triple record— which was only 24 hours prior when 2,646 cases were reported, along with 18 deaths and 179 intubated ICU patients.

These skyrocketing numbers have led the government to impose the harshest possible restrictions, which include the restriction of movement of Greek citizens for three weeks.

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the nation that his measures may seem premature, given that Greece’s numbers are amongst the lowest in Europe, but, he said “We must stop this wave. I chose once again to take drastic measures sooner rather than later.”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that he acted before infection rates reached the levels seen in many neighboring countries because, after years of financial crises that have damaged its health system, it couldn’t afford to wait as long to impose restrictions as others had.

Mitsotakis explained, during an hour-plus long press conference, that he acted relatively earlier than other countries because he didn’t want to take the risk of burdening Greece’s already-fragile health system.

“It could be the case that the measures would have worked, but if they didn’t, then in 15 days the pressure that would have been exerted on the health system would be unbearable,” he said. “That is something that, I will say it again, I can in no way allow.”

